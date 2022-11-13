TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.

TSE TA opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.34. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

