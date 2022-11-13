Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

TSRYY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,185. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

