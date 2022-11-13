Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

