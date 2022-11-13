Trek Financial LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.