Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 40,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,487. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

