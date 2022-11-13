Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) vs. TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Critical Survey

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 1.66% 16.11% 4.07% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.69%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.33 $103.33 million $0.06 67.00 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.