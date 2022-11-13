Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

