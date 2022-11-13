Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000.

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

