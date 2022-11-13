Truist Financial Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $10.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.55.

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

