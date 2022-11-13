Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 900 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $437,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.
