Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $175.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

