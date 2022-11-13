Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,397 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.