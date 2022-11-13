Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 640 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

