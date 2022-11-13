Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $42,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $98,218,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.