Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $50,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.