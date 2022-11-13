Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 344,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.