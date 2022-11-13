Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $80,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

