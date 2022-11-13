Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.44 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

