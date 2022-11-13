Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $118.46 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.03.

