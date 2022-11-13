Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 830 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 683.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ACLS opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,438,654. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

