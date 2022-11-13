Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Endava by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Endava by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NYSE DAVA opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

