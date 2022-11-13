Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $77,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.07 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

