Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $153.93 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

