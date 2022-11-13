Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Truxton Price Performance

Shares of TRUX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. Truxton has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

