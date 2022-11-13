TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Update

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 667,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

