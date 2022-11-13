Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Bought by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Unifi accounts for about 5.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 82.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 259,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,359. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.15 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,040.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

