Uniswap One Day Volume Tops $220.60 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $220.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00035260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00348227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08296453 USD and is up 10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 522 active market(s) with $174,320,550.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

