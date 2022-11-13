Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Unisys Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Unisys has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Unisys’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Unisys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Unisys by 64.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 131,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Unisys by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 307,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

