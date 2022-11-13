United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UG. TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:UG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.