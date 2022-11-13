United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UG. TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

About United-Guardian

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.