Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Uniti Group Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. 2,245,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
