Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. 2,245,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

