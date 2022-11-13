Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 56,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

