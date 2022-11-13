Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$140.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.61 million.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of UEIC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 56,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $42.35.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
