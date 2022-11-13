Unizen (ZCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

