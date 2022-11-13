UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 127,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $19.37.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.15. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. On average, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
