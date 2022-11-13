UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. 127,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.15. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. On average, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

About UroGen Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

(Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

