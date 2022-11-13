USDD (USDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $711.48 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $711.48 million and approximately $43.86 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

