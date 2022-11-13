VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $317.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 834.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 399.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

