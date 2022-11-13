Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Down 34.6% in October

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLYPP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

