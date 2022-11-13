Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.08. 731,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,911. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

