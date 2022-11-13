Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 12.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $213.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.