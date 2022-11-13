Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

