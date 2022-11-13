Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day moving average of $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $303.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

