Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

