Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Stock Up 15.0 %

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.