Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.
Velodyne Lidar Stock Up 15.0 %
Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.02.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
