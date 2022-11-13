Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,980,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

