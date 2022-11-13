Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Vertex Energy Price Performance
Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.