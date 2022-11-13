Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,459. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.