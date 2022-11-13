Vicus Capital Acquires 25,139 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 646.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,623 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,828,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 232.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 820,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,261. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

