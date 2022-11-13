Vicus Capital Buys 4,320 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. 241,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

