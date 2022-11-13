Vicus Capital Grows Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USHY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,753 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

