Vicus Capital Has $29.89 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,012. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

