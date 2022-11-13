Vicus Capital Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.96. 66,961,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,348,404. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

