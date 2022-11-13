Vicus Capital Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IXUS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.28.

